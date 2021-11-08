YouTube
    ‘Vax’ is Oxford Word of the Year

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 08: During the pandemic some of the most common words that were used were lockdown, COVID-19 guidelines etc.

    ‘Vax’ is Oxford Word of the Year

    The year 2021 was all about the vaccination and travel guidelines based on this. For 2021, the Oxford Word of the Year is Tax. This highlights the medical breakthroughs made by various manufacturers to make the vaccine and supply it to the world which was most desperately waiting for it.

    "Vax is our 2021 Word of the Year. When our lexicographers began digging into our English language corpus data it quickly became apparent that vax was a particularly striking term. A relatively rare word in our corpus until this year, by September it was over 72 times more frequent than at the same time last year. It has generated numerous derivatives that we are now seeing in a wide range of informal contexts, from vax sites and vax cards to getting vaxxed and being fully vaxxed, no word better captures the atmosphere of the past year than vax," a statement on the official reads.

    oxford

    Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 15:24 [IST]
