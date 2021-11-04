YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Bypoll Results 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    VAT on petrol, diesel slashed by Rs 7 in Gujarat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi,Nov 04: The Gujarat government has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre each, according to the Chief Minister's Office. The decision was announced hours after the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel on Wednesday, and the new price came into effect from midnight, the CMO said in a statement issued late at night, PTI reported.

    VAT on petrol, diesel slashed by Rs 7 in Gujarat

    "Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel in Gujarat by Rs 7 per litre," the statement said. " Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Gujarat government has also decided to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel and implement this reduction in the entire state from midnight," it stated.

    With this decision, petrol will now cost Rs 95.13 per litre and diesel Rs 89.12 per litre in Ahmedabad, while the two fuels will cost Rs 94.89 and Rs 88.89, respectively, in Surat.

    Chief Minister Patel took to Twitter to thank PM Modi for the decision to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel. "The people of Gujarat thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Diwali gift by taking a public-oriented decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre, respectively," he said.

    (PTI)

    More PETROL PRICES News  

    Read more about:

    petrol prices fuel prices

    Story first published: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 13:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X