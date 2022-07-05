YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in Hubballi hotel

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hubballi, Jul 5: Chandrashekhar Guruji of 'Saral Vastu' fame was stabbed to death in a city hotel on Tuesday, police said.

    Visual footage showed two people repeatedly stabbing him at the reception area of the hotel. Police have launched a vigorous search to trace the killers.

    Chandrashekhar Guruji
    Chandrashekhar Guruji

    Learning about the incident, the Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram rushed to the spot. Hailing from Bagalkote, Guruji had started his career as a contractor and later got a job in Mumbai where he settled, family sources said.

    They added that he subsequently pursued Vastu business there. Three days ago a child in his family had died in Hubballi, for which he had come here to attend a ceremony.

    PTI

    Comments

    More STABBED News  

    Read more about:

    stabbed death hotel

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X