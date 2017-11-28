Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailment: 3 railway officials suspended

Three officials of the Indian Railways have been suspended in connection with the derailment of Vasco Da Gama express in Uttar Pradesh's Manikpur on Friday which left three people dead.

The three suspended personnel are - an engineer, a supervisor, and a track man, said reports.

The train going towards Patna met with an accident at 4.18 a.m. at the Manikpur Station on November 24. At least thirteen coaches of the train that was travelling from Goa to Patna derailed including S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9, S10, S11, two extra sleeper coaches and two general coaches.

Seven people were injured in the mishap. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of dead in the accident, Rs 1 lakh for those with grevious injuries and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Goyal had also ordered a probe into the matter.

OneIndia News