Varuthini Ekadashi 2021: Facts, fasting rules and what you need to avoid on this day

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 06: Varuthini Ekadashi 2021, also known Baruthani Ekadashi, is a Hindu holy day, which falls on the 11th lunar day (ekadashi) fortnight.

Varuthini Ekadashi is observed during Krishna Paksha of Vaishakha month according to North Indian Purnimant calendar and Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month according to South Indian Amavasyant calendar.

Varuthini Ekadashi falls on the same day in April or May. Like all ekadashis, the God Vishnu, especially his fifth avatar Vamana, is worshipped.

However both North Indian and South Indian observe it on the same day.

Devotees believe donating food, clothes and other items on Varuthini Ekadashi brings good luck.

Timings:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 02:10 PM on May 06, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 03:32 PM on May 07, 2021

Puja Vidhi:

Like all ekadashis, the god Vishnu is to be worshipped, however on Varuthini Ekadashi particularly his fifth avatar Vamana.

Devotees perform special puja for Lord Vishnu. People wake up early in the morning, take a bath and recite the Vishnu mantra - Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaya. On Varuthini Ekadashi day, devotees read holy scriptures and chant the Vishnu Sahastranaam and Bhagawad Gita.

Fating rules:

On Varuthini Ekadashi, certain rules are prescribed to be followed strictly. One should keep an all-night vigil, praying to God, singing devotional songs and hymns in the company of family members.

One should not indulge in gambling, sports, sleep, anger, robbery, lying, being narrow minded, brushing one's teeth, exercise, shaving one's head, face or body, smearing oil on one's body and saying something bad about others.

One should abstain from violence and any sexual activity.

One should observe a fast (upavasa) and have only one meal.

One should not eat meat, black gram, red lentil, chickpea, honey, betel nut, paan (betel nut leaves) and spinach.

Eating in Bell metal utensils and eating in someone else's house is prohibited.

The Havishyanna food (boiled food without spices, salt and oil) offered to the yajna (fire sacrifice) on the previous day (10th lunar day - Dashami) should be consumed by the people observing this fast.

Like the name of this holy day - Varuthini ("armoured/protected") suggests, the devotee following this day's vrata (vow) is said to be protected from all harm and evil and gain good fortune.

Following all these rules on Varuthini Ekadashi is believed to usher prosperity, name and fame to the individual in the society.