YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Varavara Rao to be shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 18: Jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, will be shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for 15 days, the Bombay High Court said today.

    Varavara Rao
    Varavara Rao

    "He (Varavara Rao) is completely bed-ridden, and has no medical attendant. He is in duiapers and has a catheter. The catheter was not changed for three months, as there was no one to change it," senior lawyer Indira Jaising said.

    "I am alleging negligence on the part of the state. If the state is unable to look after him, he needs to be shifted to Nanavati Hospital", she added.

    Rao, 81, is currently lodged as an under-trial in the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

    Rao had filed a bail application and a writ petition seeking he be shifted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai immediately, owing to his "diminishing neurological and physical health condition".

    Since his arrest in June 2018, Rao has been in and out of the government-run JJ hospital in the city. On July 16, he tested positive for coronavirus, after which he was shifted to the Nanavati hospital. He was discharged on July 30 and sent back to the Taloja prison.

    More VARAVARA RAO News

    Read more about:

    varavara rao

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 13:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X