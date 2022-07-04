Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court to continue hearing on May 26, allows Muslim, Hindu parties to file objections

Gyanvapi mosque case: Order reserved for 4 pm on the maintainability of the suit

Varanasi district court to resume Gyanvapi hearing today

India

oi-Deepika S

Varanasi, July 04: The district court in Varanasi on Monday will resume hearing arguments on the maintainability of a plea by five Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal within the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex.

"Muslim side will continue with its arguments. According to them,the case is not maintainable,but we've said that it's maintainable...Our demand to grant worship there is legally valid," said Advocate V Jain, appearing for Hindus.

The Muslim side has argued that the plea is not maintainable as the Places of Worship Act 1991 prohibits conversion of any place of worship and mandates the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

After the plea was filed, a lower court had ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex, and the Hindu side had claimed a 'Shivling' was found during the exercise.

On May 20, the Supreme Court had transferred the case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer with an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

However, a mosque management committee member disputed the claim, saying the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the wazookhana reservoir where devotees carry out ablutions before offering namaz.