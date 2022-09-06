Vande Bharat clocks 183 km but glass filled to the brim with water stays stable [Watch thrilling video}

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 06: During its trial run, the Indian Railways' Vande Bharat Express train went past the 180 kmph speed limit on Friday. And this time, Southern Railway shared a video of the trial run to show the stability inside the new coaches even when it's running at such high speed.

As the train clocked 180-183 kmph, it remained so stable that a glass filled with water to the brim remained as it is.

"Take a look at the new Vande Bharat rake on trial run clocking 180-183 Kmph. A glass filled to the brim with water stays stable even as the train speeds at 180 Kmph," captioned Southern Railway while sharing the video.

Take a look at the new Vande Bharat rake on trial run clocking 180-183 Kmph. A glass filled to the brim with water stays stable even as the train speeds at 180 Kmph pic.twitter.com/La9LO7zmcB — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) September 5, 2022

Since being posted, the video garnered various comments, with several people praising the efforts of the Southern Railways.

""Congratulations to the team which built Vande Bharat coaches. Looks majestic and great. Is it not necessary to make enclosures or fencing throughtout the track as seen in Europe railways. Here in our country it is a common sight cattles and villagers cross tracks recklessly," commented a Twitter user.

Congratulations to the team which built Vande Bharat coaches. Looks majestic and great. Is it not necessary to make enclosures or fencing throughtout the track as seen in Europe railways. Here in our country it is a common sight cattles and villagers cross tracks recklessly — Raghavan (@aurodv) September 6, 2022

"Looking forward to best in class Rail facilities in our country. I respect the effort and hardwork of the engineers and all other services putting in to achieve it," wrote another.

Looking forward to best in class Rail facilities in our country. I respect the effort and hardwork of the engineers and all other services putting in to achieve it. — AG (@ARPGEL) September 6, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 22:56 [IST]