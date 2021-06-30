'Valley of Flowers' in Uttarakhand's Chamoli opens for visitors

Dehradun, June 30: In what comes as an attempt to boost the tourism sector in Uttarakhand, the state government has opened 'Valley of Flowers' in Chamoli district to visitors. The tourists wishing to visit the valley will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report and abide by all the COVID-19 protocols.

Amit Kanwar, Divisional Forest Officer, Kedarnath Wildlife Division, confirmed that the administration has allowed tourists to visit 'Valley of Flowers' in Chamoli. Kanwar informed that 50 species of flowers have been found this season.

Valley of Flowers National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and forms one of the two core zones (the other being the Nanda Devi National Park) of the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve. It is spread over an area of 87 sq km in the Chamoli district.

The Valley of Flowers National Park presents an ethereal view of exotic flowers like orchids, poppies, primulas, marigold, daisies and anemones.

The Tirath Singh government has extended the Covid curfew in Uttarakhand till July 6 with more relaxations. According to Chief Secretary Om Prakash the curfew restrictions will remain in force from 6 am of June 29 till 6 am on July 6.

