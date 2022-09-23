Validity of FCRA licence of NGOs extended till March 31, 2023

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Centre has extended the validity of FCRA registration of NGOs, the renewal applications of which are pending, till March 31, 2023.

In an office memorandum, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also said that the validity of those FCRA entities whose five years validity period is expiring during October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, and which have applied for renewal before expiry of five years validity period, will stand extended up to March 31, 2023 or till the date of disposal of renewal application, whichever is earlier.

The memorandum also said that the central government, in public interest, has decided to extend the validity of FCRA registration certificates of certain categories of FCRA registered entities that include such entities whose validity was extended till September 30, 2022 in terms of the public notice dated June 22, 2022 and whose renewal application is pending will stand extended till March 31, 2023 or till the date of disposal of renewal application, whichever is earlier.

“All FCRA registered associations are therefore advised to take note that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of refusal of the application of renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive the foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution received,” the MHA said.

The government has cancelled the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of nearly 1,900 non governmental organisations (NGOs) for violating various provisions of law in the last five years. There were 22,762 FCRA-registered organisations till December-end 2021.