    New Delhi, Jan 06: Vaikunta Ekadasi is an auspicious day for Hindus and especially for Vaishnavites, the devotees of Lord Vishnu. This year, it falls on Thursday, January 13.

    Vaikunta Ekadasi (Mukkoti Ekadashi): Fasting rules, Timings, Parana Timings, Significance

    As per the Hindu Calendar, this auspicious day occurs in the month of Margashirsha (between December and January). It is believed that doors or the gate of Vaikunta is opened on this day. Hence, the temple of Lord Venkateswara turns into a spiritual paradise on this day as devotees queue up to offer prayers.

    Tithi and Parana Timings
    Ekadasi tithi begins at 04:49 PM on January 12 and it ends at 07:32 pm on January 13 as per Drikpanchang. For those devotees who fast on Vaikunta ekadasi, the parana time (breaking the fast) is 06:37 am to 08:54 am on January 14.

    Fasting Rules
    Fasting is an important aspect of Vaikunta Ekadasi. Devotees fast the whole day and keep vigil. Eating rice or consuming anything made of rice is prohibited. In addition to it, onion, garlic and non-vegetarian foods are strictly prohibited in Hindu households.

    Significance of Vaikunta Ekadasi
    The significance of Vaikuntha Ekadasi mentioned in the Padma Purana, the Gods, unable to bear the tyranny of 'Muran' a demon, approached Lord Shiva, who directed them to Vishnu. And a battle ensued between Vishnu and the demon Muran.

    Once, in order to take a rest and create a new weapon to slay Muran, Vishnu retired to a cave for the goddess named Haimavati.

    Here the demon tried to kill Vishnu in his sleep, but the female power that emerged from Vishnu burned the demon Muran to ashes. Vishnu names her as Ekadasi and gives her the boon that those who worship Ekadasi on the day of her victory over Muran would reach 'Vaikunta', the heavenly abode of Lord Vishnu.

    Since the day is observed with fasting, one who fasts on this day would attain Vaikunta. On this day, the Vaikunta Dwaram or the gates of Vaikunta are believed to be kept open. This happened on the eleventh day of a lunar month.

