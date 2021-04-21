Vaccine, Remdesivir and oxygen shortage due to no planning, strategy by Modi govt: Priyanka Gandhi

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 21: The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in India has led to a sharp increase in the demand for oxygen in different parts of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday acknowledged there was an oxygen crisis in the country and said work to increase its production is taking place at several levels.

Reacting to this, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in an interview with a news agency said India's production capacity for oxygen is one of the largest in the world and asked why there is a shortage?

"You had 8-9 months between first and second wave. Your own Serosurveys indicated that a second wave is imminent but you ignored it," she added.

The Congress leader further said that today, only 2000 trucks in India can transport oxygen and said it was tragic that oxygen is available but it's not reaching where it should.

She also slammed the central government for exporting 1.1 million Remdesivir injections in the last 6 months and said that India was facing a shortage due to such decisions by the Centre.

"Vaccine shortage is due to bad planning, Remdesivir shortage due to no planning, oxygen shortage due to no strategy. It's government's failure," she said.

Cornering the BJP over poll-campaigning in West Bengal, she said even today the saffron party is busy with campaigning. "They're laughing from the stages at rallies. People are crying, screaming for help, seeking oxygen, beds, medicines, and you're going to huge rallies and laughing! How can you?" she added.

On suggestions by the Congress to the Centre on tackling the pandemic, the Congress general secretary said this government can speak to ISI but they can't talk to Opposition leaders.

"This govt can speak to ISI. They're speaking to ISI in Dubai. Can't they talk to Opposition leaders? I don't think there's any Opposition leader who's not giving them constructive and positive suggestions," she said.