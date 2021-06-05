Vaccine most effective in preventing deaths, no deaths in those infected after taking COVID-19 jab

WHO's approval for COVAXIN: Govt says Data sharing going on, milestone to be achieved soon

New Delhi, June 05: AIIMS, Delhi in a report has confirmed that none of the vaccinated people died due to COVID-19.

According to the study, in the present group of vaccine breakthrough infections investigated using genome sequencing, closely overlapping and mirroring the Covid-19 cases in the state in Delhi, the variants of concern are B.1.617.2 and B.1.1.7 comprising the majority cases, reported news agency ANI.

While a number of vaccine breakthrough infections have been reported previously, it has been largely associated with non-severe symptoms. During the subsequent course of illness, neither disease worsening (stable biomarkers) nor mortality was reported in the present group, confirming the previous observations, the report also said.

Of these, 36 patients had received both doses, while 27 had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Ten patients were given Covishield and 53 received Covaxin. The study was conducted in April-May when the second wave of COVID-19 was at its peak.

"Viral load at the time of diagnosis was high in all the patients irrespective of status or type of vaccine received and the initial course of disease with high-grade non remitting fever lasted for five to seven days in the vaccinated group, similar to the clinical presentation in unvaccinated patients," the study said.

"While antibody levels for a subset of patients were available, they became infected nevertheless and presented to the emergency just like other patients, putting in doubt the protection offered and or clinical relevance of total immunoglobulin G (IgG) as a surrogate of Covid-19 immunity, it further said.

