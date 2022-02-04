Vaccine effectiveness of 99.3 pc seen in individuals fully inoculated against Covid: Health Minister Mandaviya

Vaccine effectiveness of 99.3 pc seen in individuals fully vaccinated against Covid: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Feb 4: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed Lok Sabha that vaccine effectiveness of 99.3 per cent has been seen in individuals fully vaccinated against coronavirus according to the data uploaded on India COVID-19 Tracker till January 2.

Responding to a question, he said that by merging three national databases -- CoWIN, National COVID-19 Testing database and COVID-19 India portal, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has developed the India COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

The tracker depicts vaccine effectiveness against death -- the ability of vaccines to reduce death -- using person time analysis from April 12, 2021 to January 2, 2022.

"The tracker is updated periodically and displays the effectiveness of partial and full vaccination against COVID-19. "The latest data analysed and uploaded till January 2, 2022 depicts vaccine effectiveness of 99.3 per cent in fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19," Mandaviya said in a written reply. The data is analysed and presented as per the reports submitted by respective state governments.

The Health Minister said that genome sequencing is done for all RTPCR positive samples for the Omicron variant of Covid from international travellers arriving since November 28, 2021. Further, for in-country sequencing RT-PCR positive samples having CT-value of less than 25 are referred from sentinel sites in various states regularly, he added.

Mandaviya stated that the health ministry said it continues to keep a close watch over COVID-19 situation across the country and globally. The Ministry of Health vide letter dated June 28, 2021 has circulated to all states and Union Territories guiding principles for imposition of restrictions or allowing relaxation in context of coronavirus based on COVID-19 testing confirmation rates and hospital bed occupancy rates. This has been reiterated by Ministry of Home Affairs under Disaster Management Act, 2005 vide order dated June 29, 2021, Mandaviya said. PTI

