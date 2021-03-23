Vaccination for all in age group of 45 and above from April 1: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 23: Those in the age group of 45 and above can be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting April 1 onwards, the government has said.

Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar addressing the media after the Union Cabinet meeting said that it has been decided that from April 1 onwards, the vaccine will be open for everybody above the age of 45 years of age. We request that all those eligible must immediately register and get vaccinated, the minister also said.

Currently only citizens above the age of 60 and over 45 with other illnesses are allowed to get the vaccination. This decision has been taken by the Cabinet on the basis of the advise of the coronavirus Task Force experts, the minister said.

He also said that 4.85 crore people have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 80 lakh the second dose. On the government's advisory to the states yesterday to increase the gap between the doses, Javadekar said the second dose has to be between four to eight weeks. Doctors will decide when it is best to take second shot, he also said.