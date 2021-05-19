Instead of just 1, more firms should be allowed to make vaccines: Gadkari

COVID vaccine: 5.86 crore doses to be provided for free to states, UTs from May 1 to June 15

After saying more firms should be allowed to make vaccination, Gadkari clarifies

Vaccination 3 months after recovery from Covid-19; Lactating women can take vaccine

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 19: The government on Wednesday accepted the new recommendations of NEGVAC in regards to COVID vaccination. As per new recommendations, COVID19 vaccination to be deferred by 3 months after recovery from illness.

If infected after first dose, second dose to be deferred by 3 months after clinical recovery from COVID19. Persons with any other serious illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care to also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the vaccine.

All lactating women are eligible to receive the COVID 19 vaccines any time after delivery. According to the current vaccination protocol, pregnant and lactating women should not be administered the shots as they have not been part of any anti-coronavirus vaccine clinical trial so far.

An individual can donate blood after 14 days of either receiving vaccine or testing RT-PCR negative if suffering from COVID. No need for screening of vaccine recipients by Rapid Antigen Test prior to vaccination.