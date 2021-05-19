YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vaccination 3 months after recovery from Covid-19; Lactating women can take vaccine

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 19: The government on Wednesday accepted the new recommendations of NEGVAC in regards to COVID vaccination. As per new recommendations, COVID19 vaccination to be deferred by 3 months after recovery from illness.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    If infected after first dose, second dose to be deferred by 3 months after clinical recovery from COVID19. Persons with any other serious illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care to also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the vaccine.

    All lactating women are eligible to receive the COVID 19 vaccines any time after delivery. According to the current vaccination protocol, pregnant and lactating women should not be administered the shots as they have not been part of any anti-coronavirus vaccine clinical trial so far.

    An individual can donate blood after 14 days of either receiving vaccine or testing RT-PCR negative if suffering from COVID. No need for screening of vaccine recipients by Rapid Antigen Test prior to vaccination.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X