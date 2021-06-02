Vaccinate or no salary in this UP village

YouTube
    Lucknow, June 02: In a bid to encourage Covid vaccination, the district administration Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad has ordered that government employees will not receive their salaries unless they are vaccinated, an official said on Wednesday.

    Chief Development Officer, Charchit Gaur said that District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh has issued an oral order of "no vaccination, no salary".

    As per the order, if an employee does not take Covid vaccine, the department will initiate action and stop their salary for the month of May, Mr Gaur said.

    District treasury officer and other departmental heads have been given directions to implement the order and were asked to make a list and ensure vaccination, he said.

    The CDO said that the employees are trying to get themselves vaccinated in fear that their salary might be stopped.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 13:14 [IST]
