YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Utterly baseless: Harsh Vardhan on Maharashtra's Covid-19 vaccine shortage allegation

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 07: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday hit out at the Maharashtra government over statements on the "shortage" of Covid-19 vaccines in the state.

    Harsh Vardhan
    Harsh Vardhan

    "The Government of India has been frequently and transparently updating all the State governments about the demand-supply dynamics and the resultant vaccination strategy that has been adopted. In fact, the vaccination strategy has been drawn up after extensive deliberations and consultations in partnership with all State governments. The same has also been a matter of public record for several months now," he said.

    "Most concerning of all are the statements being made by a section of political leaders asking to open up vaccination to everyone above the age of 18, or to drastically lower the minimum age criteria for vaccination eligibility," he said.

    More HARSH VARDHAN News

    Read more about:

    harsh vardhan Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 18:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X