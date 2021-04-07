Utterly baseless: Harsh Vardhan on Maharashtra's Covid-19 vaccine shortage allegation

New Delhi, Apr 07: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday hit out at the Maharashtra government over statements on the "shortage" of Covid-19 vaccines in the state.

"The Government of India has been frequently and transparently updating all the State governments about the demand-supply dynamics and the resultant vaccination strategy that has been adopted. In fact, the vaccination strategy has been drawn up after extensive deliberations and consultations in partnership with all State governments. The same has also been a matter of public record for several months now," he said.

"Most concerning of all are the statements being made by a section of political leaders asking to open up vaccination to everyone above the age of 18, or to drastically lower the minimum age criteria for vaccination eligibility," he said.