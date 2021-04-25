Partial lockdown in Uttarakhand: Markets to be closed by 2 pm, Night curfew timings changed

Uttarakhand: Want to complaint against black marketing of remdesivir? Check here

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Dehradun, Apr 25: The Uttarakhand Police has issued a mobile number for people to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and other life-saving drugs.

The mobile number has been issued amid rising cases of coronavirus for effectively stopping black marketing of drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19 and oxygen cylinders, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.

People can lodge their complaints in case of any such black marketing through WhatsApp on the mobile number 9411112780, he said.

Appealing to people, the DGP said, "Provide information about people engaged in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and life saving drugs. Identity of the informers will not be disclosed."