Partial lockdown in Uttarakhand: Markets to be closed by 2 pm, Night curfew timings changed

Uttarakhand: Want to complaint against black marketing of remdesivir? Check here

Uttarakhand: Several houses, roads damaged due to a cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Tehri and Rudraprayag

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Dehradun, May 03: A cloudburst reported in Tehri, Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag of Uttarakhand on Monday. However, no casualties has been reported so far. Police and relief team are at the spot

Several houses. roads damaged due to a cloudburst in Uttarkashi, earlier today. Officials of local administration are at the spot.

Uttarakhand | A cloudburst hit Saini Tok area of Narkota village in Rudraprayag. No casualties reported. Police and relief team are at the spot pic.twitter.com/to5BS0ZPdq — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

This comes after a glacier burst took place near the India-China border in Sumna village of Uttarakhand's Chamoli Garhwal district on April 23.

In June 2013, a multi-day cloudburst centered on Uttarakhand caused devastating floods and landslides. According to the state government, more than 5,700 people were presumed dead in the disaster. As bridges and roads were destroyed more than 3 lakh people were trapped in the valleys leading to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.