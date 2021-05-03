YouTube
    uttarakhand cloudburst

    Uttarakhand: Several houses, roads damaged due to a cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Tehri and Rudraprayag

    Dehradun, May 03: A cloudburst reported in Tehri, Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag of Uttarakhand on Monday. However, no casualties has been reported so far. Police and relief team are at the spot

    Several houses. roads damaged due to a cloudburst in Uttarkashi, earlier today. Officials of local administration are at the spot.

    This comes after a glacier burst took place near the India-China border in Sumna village of Uttarakhand's Chamoli Garhwal district on April 23.

    In June 2013, a multi-day cloudburst centered on Uttarakhand caused devastating floods and landslides. According to the state government, more than 5,700 people were presumed dead in the disaster. As bridges and roads were destroyed more than 3 lakh people were trapped in the valleys leading to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

    Story first published: Monday, May 3, 2021, 19:41 [IST]
    X