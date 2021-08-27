Uttarakhand: Road caves in, Rani Pokhari Bridge collapses as heavy rains hits Dehradun. Watch video

AAP likely to field Colonel Ajay Kothiyal as CM candidate in Uttarakhand

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Dehradun, Aug 27: Heavy overnight rains damaged the Rishikesh-Gangotri and Rishikesh-Badrinath national highways in Uttarakhand leading to suspension of traffic along the affected stretches for public safety, an official said on Friday.

The Rishikesh-Gangotri highway (NH-94) has been closed for traffic from Narendra Nagar to Chamba, while the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway (NH-58) has been closed from Tapovan to Maletha, Tehri District Magistrate Eva Ashish Shrivastava said.

Traffic will remain completely suspended along these stretches until they are fully repaired, she said.

A large portion of NH-94 caved in near Fakot in Tehri district, while landslide debris falling from the hillside blocked the road at a number of places.

In next three years, India will hopefully get highways of American standard: Nitin Gadkari

Cracks have appeared at multiple spots on this stretch raising fears about further damage.

#WATCH | A bridge at Jakhan river on Ranipokhari-Rishikesh highway collapses in Dehradun, Uttarakhand



District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar says traffic on the route has been halted. pic.twitter.com/0VyccMrUky — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

The highway remains blocked by huge boulders and rocks at several places, including Bagad Dhar and Hindolakhal. A large portion of the road has washed away around Bemunda and Soni villages near Fakot, the DM said.

Landslide debris has also blocked the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway at several points, she said.

Portions of the Sahastradhara-Maldevta road in Dehradun were also damaged in the rains.

Uttarakhand: Rescue and deep diving teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the site where parts of a bridge collapsed on Dehradun-Rishikesh Highway in Ranipokhari earlier today. SDRF has started its rescue and relief operation pic.twitter.com/JzI4vrtXe4 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau visited the area on Friday morning to assess the damage. Dhami has asked District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar to ensure repair of the road at the earliest.

Heavy rains have lashed various parts of Uttarakhand over the past few days.

Story first published: Friday, August 27, 2021, 15:29 [IST]