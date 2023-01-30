Uttarakhand Republic Day tableau adjudged best

Not just Joshimath, these tourist places in Uttarakhand that might sink in future

New Delhi, Jan 30: Uttarakhand's tableau was adjudged as the best float at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, the Centre said in a statement.

The 'Manaskhand' tableau showcased the proposed Manaskhand corridor project, a brainchild of Dhami. The project will link all major temples of the Kumaon region and develop them along the lines of the Char Dham in the Garhwal region. It was historic as the tableau was adjudged the best among tableaux that took part in the first Republic Day parade after the revamping and renaming of Rajpath as Kartavya Path, the state government said in an official release.

In the 'Puranas', Garhwal is referred to as Kedarkhand and Kumaon as Manaskhand, the chief minister said in the statement. The tableau featured the Jageshwar Temple in the midst of Deodar trees, the Corbett National Park, and animals and birds unique to Uttarakhand, besides the famous Aipan art.

The Centre is yet to formally announce the list of winners for this year's parade.

Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of Marching Contingents from three Services, Marching Contingents from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)/other auxiliary forces and tableaux from various States/Union Territories and Ministries/Departments. On the basis of the assessment of the panels, the results are as under:

Best Marching Contingent among the three services - Punjab Regiment Centre Contingent

Best Marching Contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces - Crpf Marching Contingent

Best three Tableaux (States/UTs)

First - Uttarakhand (Manaskhand)

Second - Maharashtra (Sade Tin Shaktipithe & Nari Shakti)

Third - Uttar Pradesh (Ayodhya Deepotsav)

Best Tableau (Ministries/Departments) - Ministry of Tribal Affairs (Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs))

Special Prize

Central Public Works Department (Biodiversity Conservation)

'Vande Bharatam' Dance Group.

In addition to the panel of judges, a web page was created on MyGov platform for online registration of citizens for watching the Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony 2023 online. An online poll was conducted by MyGov for the citizens to vote for their favourite Tableaux from States/UTs and Ministries/Departments as also amongst the Marching contingents to select the best amongst popular choice category.

The online poll for the popular choice was conducted between January 25-28, 2023 on MyGov web page. The results are:

Best Marching Contingent among the three services - INDIAN AIR FORCE MARCHING CONTINGENT

Best Marching Contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces - CRPF MARCHING CONTINGENT

Best three Tableaux (States/UTs):

First - Gujarat (Clean-Green energy efficient Gujarat)

Second - Uttar Pradesh (Ayodhya Deepotsava)

Third - Maharashtra (Sade tin Shaktipeeth and Nari Shakti)

Best Tableau (Central Ministries/Departments) - CAPF (Ministry of Home Affairs)

Monday, January 30, 2023, 20:28 [IST]