Uttarakhand polls: Average assets of re-contesting MLAs grew by Rs 2.33 crore

New Delhi, Feb 12: The average assets of the MLAs re-contesting MLAs in the Uttarakhand elections is Rs 7.05 crore.

The average assets of these 51 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties including independents in 2017 was Rs 4.72 Crores, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

The average asset growth for these 51 re- contesting MLAs, between the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections of 2017 and 2022 is Rs 2.33 Crores. The average percentage growth in assets for these 51 re-contesting MLAs is 49%.

Rekha Arya of BJP from Someshwar (Sc) constituency has declared maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 12.42 Crores i.e from Rs 12.78 Crores in 2017 to Rs. 25.20 Crores in 2022.

Assets of Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin of INC from Manglore constituency has increased by Rs 10.80 Crores, from Rs 21.30 Crores in 2017 to Rs 32.10 Crores in 2022.

Assets of Pradeep Batra of BJP from Roorkee constituency have risen by Rs 8.25 Crores, from Rs 3.81 Crores in 2017 to Rs 12.06 Crores in 2022.

Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 13:21 [IST]