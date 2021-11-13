Uttarakhand opinion poll 2022: Who will form next government? Here's what ABP-Cvoter survey shows

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 13: The BJP is predicted to win the next elections in Uttarakhand although Congress is expected to give a good performance, as per the ABP-Cvoter survey. The people look like have faith in the saffron party despite it changing three chief ministers in a span of 12 months.

The survey finding shows that the BJP and its allies will retain the power by winning 36-40 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. The party had won 57 seats in the 2017 elections. It means a loss of close to 15-20 seats, the survey conducted in the first week of November said.

Congress, which was reduced to just 11 seats in the last elections, is making comeback with a strong performance as it is projected to win around 30-34 seats. Thus missing an opportunity to form the next government by a small margin.

Uttarakhand Opinion Poll 2022 Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party is making its electoral debut in the hill state and expected to win 1-2 seats, the survey claims.

In the 2017 elections, the vote share of the BJP-led alliance was 46.5 per cent. It is dropping to 41.4 per cent as per the survey findings. Whereas the vote share of the grand old party is expected to increase from 33.5 per cent in 2017 to 36.3 per cent in 2022.

Interestingly, the AAP, in its first elections in Uttarakhand, is predicted to get 11.8 per cent of votes. The others' which had secured about 20 per cent vote share will be reduced to 10.5 per cent votes in the next elections.

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 23:31 [IST]