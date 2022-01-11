UP assembly polls will be about '80 per cent vs 20 per cent'; BJP will win: Yogi Adityanath

Uttarakhand opinion poll 2022: BJP, Congress neck and neck; Harish Rawat emerges as most-favoured CM face

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 11: The assembly elections 2022 in Uttarakhand will be a close contest with both BJP and Congress literally running neck and neck, as per the ABP News-CVoter Opinion Poll predicted.

In the latest ABP News-CVoter Opinion Poll projected Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) to win around 40 per cent of the total vote share. On the other hand, about 36 per cent were in favour of Congress and 13 per cent of the voters favoured AAP. About 11 per cent of voters were inclined towards others.

In terms of seats, the ruling BJP is likely to have 33 to 39 seats in a 70 member state assembly while the Congress is also expected to gain 29 to 35 seats and the AAP may have to settle for only 1 to 3 seats in Uttarakhand.

According to ABP News-CVoter Survey, the BJP is likely to see a decline with the party getting 38.6% as compared to 46.5% in 2017 assembly polls when the party came to power.

In the latest ABP News-CVoter Opinion Poll, Veteran leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat of the Congress with 37% backing him is miles ahead of the incumbent chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who gets the support of approximately 29 per cent of the voters.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 13:41 [IST]