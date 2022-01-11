YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttarakhand opinion poll 2022: BJP, Congress neck and neck; Harish Rawat emerges as most-favoured CM face

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 11: The assembly elections 2022 in Uttarakhand will be a close contest with both BJP and Congress literally running neck and neck, as per the ABP News-CVoter Opinion Poll predicted.

    In the latest ABP News-CVoter Opinion Poll projected Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) to win around 40 per cent of the total vote share. On the other hand, about 36 per cent were in favour of Congress and 13 per cent of the voters favoured AAP. About 11 per cent of voters were inclined towards others.

    Uttarakhand opinion poll 2022 BJP, Congress neck and neck; Harish Rawat emerges as most-favoured CM face

    In terms of seats, the ruling BJP is likely to have 33 to 39 seats in a 70 member state assembly while the Congress is also expected to gain 29 to 35 seats and the AAP may have to settle for only 1 to 3 seats in Uttarakhand.

    According to ABP News-CVoter Survey, the BJP is likely to see a decline with the party getting 38.6% as compared to 46.5% in 2017 assembly polls when the party came to power.

    In the latest ABP News-CVoter Opinion Poll, Veteran leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat of the Congress with 37% backing him is miles ahead of the incumbent chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who gets the support of approximately 29 per cent of the voters.

    More UTTARAKHAND ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand election 2022

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 13:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X