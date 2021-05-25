YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttarakhand govt halts vaccination for 18-44 group temporarily in Pithoragarh due to shortage of vaccine

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 25: Amid reports of shortage of vaccine in several states and districts, Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh town on Tuesday also halted the vaccination drive for the 18-44 group citing shortage of adequate vaccines.

    vaccine

    The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) informed that while there still is stock left for vaccination of people above 45, vaccination for the 18-44 group will only resume after they receive vaccines.

    Hospitalised for COVID, Azam Khan's health condition 'critical but under control' Hospitalised for COVID, Azam Khan's health condition 'critical but under control'

    "We have 7500 vaccine doses for 45 years and above. We will resume vaccination for the 18-44 age group as soon as we receive vaccines," he said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 8:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X