Uttarakhand govt formation: Amit Shah holds meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda, Pushkar Singh Dhami
New Delhi, Mar 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a meeting with Uttarakhand's acting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP President JP Nadda at his residence in New Delhi to discuss government formation in the state.
Uttarakhand legislative party meeting is scheduled to be held later today. Party leaders including Madan Kaushik, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', BL Santosh and Satpal Maharaj are also present in the meeting.
BJP has got 47 seats in the recently held 70-seat Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections. However, Mr. Dhami on whose name the party had contested the polls lost from Khatima - a seat which he had won past two consecutive assembly polls.
Congress has won 19 seats, while BSP and independents have won 2 seats each.