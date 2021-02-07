YouTube
    Uttarakhand flood: Macron expresses solidarity; US wishes for a speedy recovery of injured

    New Delhi, Feb 07: French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday expressed France''s full solidarity with India in the wake of a glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand''s Chamoli district that triggered a massive flood in the region.

    Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron

    "France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families," Macron said on Twitter.

    The US state department also condoled the loss of lives due to the glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district and extended wishes for a speedy recovery of those injured.

    "Our deepest condolences to those affected by the glacier burst and landslide in India. We grieve with the family and friends of the deceased and extend our hopes for a speedy and full recovery for the injured," the state department tweeted.

    Uttarakhand flood: Green experts point at increased human intervention in Himalayan region

    A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off on Sunday, triggering a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, and leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing who are feared dead.

    A massive operation has been launched to rescue people from the flood-affected areas.

    uttarakhand

    Story first published: Sunday, February 7, 2021, 23:26 [IST]
    X