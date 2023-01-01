Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits hospital in Dehradun to see injured Rishabh Pant

Dehradun, Jan 01: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday paid a visit to the hospital where star cricketer Rishabh Pant is undergoing treatment after getting seriously injured in a road accident near Roorkee.

During his visit, he spoke to the doctors about the progress the cricketer has made, official sources informed news agency Ani.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has announced that the driver and operator of Haryana Roadways, who saved the life of star cricketer Rishabh Pant, will honour on Republic Day.

Dhami said, "The driver and operator risked their lives to save the life of Rishabh Pant. The Cricketer's car rolled a couple of times in front of their eyes (after hitting a divider and going up in flames on the Delhi-Dehradun highway). The Haryana Roadways' staff proved their mettle as they tackled the emergency situation."

On Friday, Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his mother as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. The cricketer was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

Going by photographs from the site, the car was burnt badly and Pant was at the wheel when he met with the accident.

"When he was admitted here, he was critical. But our team responded with quick treatment. We also did his X-Rays, there were no bone injuries rather a ligament injury in his right knee, which will become more clear after MRI reports," Dr Sushil Nagar had told the news agency earlier.

Pant was driving his Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe when he lost control and rammed into a divider. The car instantly caught fire and he escaped with some injuries.

Susheel Kumar, who was driving a bus on the other side, said that the speeding car ram into divider and the impact was such that the Benz landed on the other side.

"I am a driver with Haryana Roadways, Panipat depot. Our bus has left Haridwar at 4:25 in the morning. I was on my way when I saw a car, being driven at a lot of speed, got disbalanced and crashed into the divider. After the impact, the car landed on the wrong side of the road - the one that goes to Delhi. The car had screeched onto the second lane of the road seeing which I immediately applied the brakes. The car had already caught sparks so I and the conductor rushed to get him out of the car. By then the fire has started. Then, three more people came running and got him on a safe side," a website quoted him as saying.

