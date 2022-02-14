‘BJP govt in UP inevitable, Yogi is coming back’: PM Modi at Kanpur rally

Uttarakhand CM Dhami flaunts scarves with BJP symbol; AAP says election code violation

Dehradun, Feb 14: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife have been accused of flaunting BJP scarves, violating the election code on voting day.

In photos shared on social media, the Chief Minister is seen wearing the BJP's symbol and colours at poll booths in his constituency Khatima.

According to EC rules, posters·, flags. symbols or any other propaganda material shall not be displayed in the place being used on the day of poll for distribution of identity slips or near polling booths.

"This is not campaigning. We go booth to booth in every election to see how much voting has happened. Who told you this is campaigning?" Dhami's wife told NDTV.

"Everyone is wearing. There is nothing like this. This doesn't affect anything. People have already made up their minds. The party is winning," she added.

the Aam Aadmi Party's Uttarakhand unit accused him of distributing money among voters.

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 16:04 [IST]