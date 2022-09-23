Video of group dancing and twerking to 'Kala Chasma' at Haridwar temple goes viral, netizens demand action

Uttarakhand BJP leader's son arrested for killing receptionist at his resort

Haridwar, Sep 23: Senior BJP leader Vinod Arya's son, Pulkit Arya was arrested on Friday allegedly for killing a 19-year-old girl who had been missing for the last few days. Two employees of the resort owned by the BJP leaders son have been arrested too.

The girl worked as a receptionist at the resort. Vinod Arya has been granted a state minister's rank but holds no post in the government.

Pulkit Arya, the resort owner, manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested after they confessed to have killed the missing girl and thrown her body into the Cheela Canal, Pauri Additional Superintendent of Police Shekhar Chandra Suyal told PTI.

Initially, they tried to mislead the police, but when interrogated sternly they confessed to the crime, the ASP said. A team has been sent to search for the girl's body in the canal, he said, adding the case was cracked within 24 hours of being transferred from the revenue police to regular police.

The three accused were sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a Kotdwar court, police said.

A missing complaint had been lodged at a revenue police outpost after the girl was not found in her room by her parents on Monday morning.

A massive protest ensued in Rishikesh during the transport of the accused in the 19-year-old receptionist's murder case.