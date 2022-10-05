'Only reason she is dead is...': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over Uttarakhand teen’s murder

Uttarakhand: 32 dead after bus falls into 500 metre gorge

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 05: At least 32 people have died after a bus with over 40 aboard fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand. The bus had over 40 people including children.

Reports said that the bus fell into a 500 meter gorge on the Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road in Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday.

The Uttarakhand police said in a tweet, ' according to the information received so far, 25 people have died in this accident. 20 people have been rescued and sent to the hospital, some of whom are seriously injured."

"25 people found dead in the Pauri Garwhal bus accident that took place last night in Birokhal area of Dhumakot." DGP Ashok Kumar had told news agency ANI. Four State Disaster Response Force teams were rushed to the site of the accident to coordinate the operations.

Kanpur accident: 26 killed as tractor carrying pilgrims overturns

"Information is being taken from the family members. Rescue operation is still underway by the Pauri Police and SDRF at the spot," Haridwar SP Swatantra Kumar told ANI.

A wedding procession had left the Lal Dhang area in Haridwar on the bus that met with the accident. Chief Minister, Pushkar Dhami had directed the disaster management teams to constantly monitor the situation. "The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were mobilised for the accident spot. We are trying our best to take all the facilities to the accident spot. Local villagers are helping in the rescue operation," he said in a statement issued late Tuesday night.

The incident took place on a day when a group of trainee mountaineers were struck by an avalanche in which four persons had died.