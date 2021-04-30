Uttar Pradesh weekend lockdown come into effect from today: Check timings, restrictions

Looking for COVID hospital bed in Noida? This official website provides real-time update

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Apr 30: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the weekend lockdown in the state to three days, starting April 30 (Friday). This weekend restrictions will begin at 8 pm on Friday and will continue till 7 am on Tuesday till further orders.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Navneet Sehgal, all shops and establishments across Uttar Pradesh will remain closed between Friday 8 pm and Tuesday 7 am. Presently, the weekend lockdown begins at 8 pm on Friday and ends at 7 am on Monday.

The decision to extend the restrictions after Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath on Thursday chaired a review meeting to take stock of the coronavirus situation.

All essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue during the weekend lockdown period. CM Adityanath said 'corona curfew' in night (from 8 pm to 7 am) should be implemented across the UP strictly, a statement read.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced that the weekend lockdown in districts having more than 2,000 active coronavirus cases will be imposed from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am.

Meanwhile, on April 29, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest single-day rise of 298 COVID deaths, pushing the fatality count to 12,241. In the last 24 hours, 35,156 more people tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the latest health bulletin, of the new 35,156 infections, Lucknow accounted for 4,126 cases, Kanpur 1,896 cases, Varanasi 1,598 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar 1,478 cases, Allahabad 984 cases, Meerut 965 cases and Ghaziabad 898 cases.