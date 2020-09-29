Uttar Pradesh: Teenage Dalit girl, gang-raped in Hathras, dies at AIIMS

New Delhi, Sep 29: A 19-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on September 14, on Tuesday succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital.

The girl was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi for treatment. The victim had been undergoing treatment at AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital.

Later, she girl was admitted to AIIMS after there was no improvement in her condition. The doctors at AMU said the victim was in a critical condition.

According to reports, the accused had tried to strangulate the girl as she resisted their rape attempt. Police had recorded her statement on September 22. The victim stated that the accused sexually assaulted her when she had gone to gather fodder for her animals.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's brother, police had earlier registered a case against a man, identified as Sandeep, for attempt to murder and under sections of the SC/ST Act.

However, after recording her statement, police also added charges of gang-rape to the FIR and booked three more people. So far, police have arrested four accused in the case.

The accused have been identified as Ramu, Sandeep, his uncle Ravi and friend Luv Kush. The victim's spinal cord and neck were damaged in the incident as she was strangled with her dupatta.