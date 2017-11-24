Uttar Pradesh: School in Barabanki bans 'hijab'

A school in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki has banned Muslim students from wearing 'hijab'- headscarves-to class, citing that they don't go with the dress code of the school.

Anand Bhawan School, a missionary school, raised an objection to one of its Muslim students wearing a headscarf to school.

When the student's father asked permission for the same in a written application to the principal.

Speaking to ANI, father of the concerned student, Mohammad R. Rizvi, said that his daughter had been studying in the school since kindergarten, and as per Islam tradition, had to cover her hair after reaching the age of nine.

"It is to clarify you that this is a minority school, but there are many communities in minority category, and one community cannot impose its rules on other communities," the letter read, and further said, "The school will not be able to provide an exemption to its rules."

#UttarPradesh My daughter was asked not to wear headscarf to school, another girl was made to remove it as well. In a letter, we were even advised by the school to leave the school and shift to an Islamic Institute if we have problem with this direction: Mohd R Rizvi #Barabanki pic.twitter.com/Qjxq2nJBuL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 23, 2017

Principal Archana Thomas also asked him to not "disrupt the school's functioning by asking unnecessary questions." "If you face any inconvenience, you can admit your ward in an Islamic school," she added.

The incident is reported after a police asked a woman to remove her 'burqa' at a rally attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Tuesday. Zee News reported that the woman was a BJP worker.

OneIndia News