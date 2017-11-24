Uttar Pradesh: School in Barabanki bans 'hijab'

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A school in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki has banned Muslim students from wearing 'hijab'- headscarves-to class, citing that they don't go with the dress code of the school.

Anand Bhawan School, a missionary school, raised an objection to one of its Muslim students wearing a headscarf to school.

A school in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki has banned Muslim students from wearing 'hijab. Courtesy: ANI news
A school in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki has banned Muslim students from wearing 'hijab. Courtesy: ANI news

When the student's father asked permission for the same in a written application to the principal.

Speaking to ANI, father of the concerned student, Mohammad R. Rizvi, said that his daughter had been studying in the school since kindergarten, and as per Islam tradition, had to cover her hair after reaching the age of nine.

"It is to clarify you that this is a minority school, but there are many communities in minority category, and one community cannot impose its rules on other communities," the letter read, and further said, "The school will not be able to provide an exemption to its rules."

Principal Archana Thomas also asked him to not "disrupt the school's functioning by asking unnecessary questions." "If you face any inconvenience, you can admit your ward in an Islamic school," she added.

The incident is reported after a police asked a woman to remove her 'burqa' at a rally attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Tuesday. Zee News reported that the woman was a BJP worker.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

uttar pradesh, muslim, bjp, yogi adityanath

Please Wait while comments are loading...