Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: BJP releases list of 30 star campaigners
Lucknow, Jan 19: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of 30 leaders who will campaign for the party's candidates in the first phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.
PM Modi, party chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, HM Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath, party MP Hema Malini & others to campaign.
BJP releases a list of 30 leaders who will campaign for the party's candidates in the first phase of the upcoming #UttarPradeshElection2022— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022
PM Modi, party chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, HM Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath, party MP Hema Malini & others to campaign. pic.twitter.com/w0IKkHkQZ6
Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.
The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
"Yogi Adityanath"