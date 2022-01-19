YouTube
    Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: BJP releases list of 30 star campaigners

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Jan 19: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of 30 leaders who will campaign for the party's candidates in the first phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

    PM Modi, party chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, HM Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath, party MP Hema Malini & others to campaign.

    Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

    The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

