Uttar Pradesh: Cop, protester killed as protest over illegal slaughter houses turns violent

Bulandshahr, Dec 3: One police inspector and a protester were killed in a clash between police and people protesting against illegal slaughter house in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh.

District Magistrate Bulandshahr Anuj Jha said that one police inspector was killed in the violence, reports news agency ANI.

Additional Director General of Meerut zone Prashant Kumar said a mob pelted the police with stones and indulged in arson setting several vehicles and the Chingarwathi Police Chowki on fire, reports PTI

Also read: Wrong to divide Gods into castes: Minister hits out at Yogi Adityanath

According to reports, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed when protesters attacked and ransacked the Sayana police station. Also, the mob set the police van on fire. The whole area turned into a battlefield.

ADG Police from Meerut has left for the Bulandshahr and has ordered deployment of force.

Anand Kumar,(ADG L&O), told reporters "People complained that cattle carcass was found in a field, villagers were assured action, but villagers carried carcass on a tractor & blocked the main road, protest turned violent and stones were pelted on police, forces retaliated with lathi charge."