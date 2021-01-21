YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttar Pradesh police drops charges against Karnataka man under anti-conversion law

    By
    |

    Gorakhpur, Jan 21: The Uttar Pradesh police has dropped charges under the anti-conversion law against a man from Karnataka and booked him for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman from here and committing fraud, officials said on Thursday.

    police

    The man, Mehboob, is currently in judicial custody, they said. He along with the woman was brought to Gorakhpur from the southern state by a three-member UP police team, police said.

    V in the V shaped: India within striking distancing of attaining positive growth

    SHO Chiluatal police station, Inspector Neeraj Rai said the charges against the man under the anti-conversion law were dropped as the accused did not hide his religious identity. Neither did he marry the woman, so the case does not come under the anti-conversion law, he said.

    The officer said Mehboob, however, told the woman that he was a Navy officer and called her to Karnataka on the pretext of giving her a job. He then sexually harassed her. Charges of rape and fraud have thus been pressed against the man, the SHO said.

    India believes in the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ says Rajnath Singh

    According to police, the victim's father, who is a retired Armyman, had filed a missing report on January 5 claiming that his daughter had not returned from college on January 4. During investigation, it was found that she was in touch with Mehboob.

      Supreme Court issues notice to the makers of 'Mirzapur' and Amazon Prime Video|Oneindia News

      An FIR was registered against Mehboob under the anti-conversion law on January 11 based on a complaint by the woman's father. Later, the three-member team of the state police was formed to trace the woman on the instructions of SSP Jogender Kumar, police added.

      More UTTAR PRADESH News

      Read more about:

      uttar pradesh karnataka

      Story first published: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 15:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 21, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X