Uttar Pradesh: Man gives Triple Talaq to wife for waking up late

As the Narendra Modi government prepares to bring a bill which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq, a woman in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday woke up to find her husband uttering the three dreaded words.

Gul Afshan, a resident of Azimnagar in Rampur district, said that her husband Qasim thrashed her and divorced her by uttering talaq thrice because she woke up late in the morning.

"He said, 'talaq, talaq, talaq,' just because I woke up late," Gul told.

The wife alleged that later, Qasim escaped from the house after locking her up inside. The police had to break in. Narrating her six-month-old abusive marriage, she said that he used to beat her from the very beginning.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's plans to introduce the contentious Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which seeks to criminalise the practice of triple talaq, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

While the Supreme Court and Centre have called for the scrapping of the triple talaq, terming it "illegal and unconstitutional", some Muslim women are still facing the brunt of this age-old practice.

OneIndia News with agency inputs)