Uttar Pradesh government all set to present first paperless budget today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Feb 22: The fifth budget of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is all set to be presented in the Assembly session at 11 am today. It is reportedly said that this session is going to prove special in many ways.

With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath increasing the size of the budget in every financial year, the fifth budget is also expected to be huge. Also, he has become the first such Chief Minister of a BJP-ruled state, under whose supervision the budget is being presented for the fifth consecutive time.

Earlier, the government presented its first budget of Rs 3.84 lakh crore in the financial year 2017-18, Rs 4.28 lakh crore in 2018-19, Rs 4.79 lakh crore in 2019-20 and Rs 21 5.12 lakh crore rupees in 2020.

However, the fifth budget is also expected to be huge, in which it will focus on farmers, employment, women empowerment as well as education, health and medical youth and elderly people. Also, the state government employees and pensioners are likely to get benefits. Important announcements are also expected to be made, especially, for the agriculture and industry sector.

It is reportedly said that the special focus will be on Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura and State's infrastructure development. The government can also make provision for Film City, Bundelkhand Expressway and Ganga Expressway in the budget.

Interestingly, "Budget 2021-22" will be the first paperless budget of the UP government. All preparations for presenting the UP budget paperless have been completed.

Utar Pradesh Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna will read the budget by looking at the screen instead of reading the booklet.

Talking about the change in the conventional mode of presenting the budget, Suresh Khanna said, "It is the first paperless budget of the state which will be presented in assembly digitally for which all preparations and training have been completed."