    Uttar Pradesh gears up for Holi Celebrations; state govt announces one-day additional holiday on 19th March

    New Delhi, Feb 17: Celebration of Holi has begun in many parts of Uttar Pradesh. Many functions are being organized at different places in the state.

    In Braj region Holi is celebrated with religious fervor. Different types of Holi including lattmaar Holi phoolon ki Holi, laddu maar Holi is part of the month-long Holi celebration in Mathura-Vrindavan which starts from Vasant Panchami itself.

    At many places, in-state people have switched over to the alternate and eco-friendly ways of Holika Dahan which includes sticks made of cow dung instead of plants for the holy fire.

    The Festival of colours will be celebrated for two days in the state, that is tomorrow and on 19th. The state government has already announced a one-day additional holiday on 19th March.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 13:31 [IST]
