Rahul's Hinduism, Hindutva remark: Nitish says some people say \"unnecessary things\"

Rahul Gandhi's old tweet goes viral: 'Mark my words, govt will take back anti-farm laws'

Rahul writes open letter to farmers, promises support in their future struggles

Andhra Pradesh floods: Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to extend all possible help

As Mamata Banerjee takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Cong says such posturing for personal ambition will help BJP

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to visit Prayagraj today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Dec 05: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening to take part in a public event.

Sources said on Saturday that Rahul Gandhi will take part in a public program in Prayagraj, after which he will rest for the night at Swaraj Bhavan.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, December 5, 2021, 9:04 [IST]