    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to visit Prayagraj today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Dec 05: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening to take part in a public event.

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to visit Prayagraj today

    Sources said on Saturday that Rahul Gandhi will take part in a public program in Prayagraj, after which he will rest for the night at Swaraj Bhavan.

    Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

    Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

    The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi uttar pradesh up election 2022 Assembly elections 2022

    Story first published: Sunday, December 5, 2021, 9:04 [IST]
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    X