Uttar Pradesh Dy CM claims gold found in Sonbhadra helps India

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Varanasi, Feb 22: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that the gold deposits, that were found in Sonbhadra district would help in making India financially strong.

"This will help in making India financially strong. The state government is happy with this news," Maurya told reporters.

Earlier, Geological Survey of India and Uttar Pradesh's Directorate of Geology and Mining (DGM) estimated gold reserves of around 3,000 tonnes in Sonabhadra district.

Work on finding gold reserves in Sonbhadra was started almost two decades back in 1992-93 by the Geological Survey of India, he said, adding that auctioning of these blocks through e-tendering would start soon.

3,000 tonne gold deposits found in UP

It is estimated that gold deposits in Son Pahadi are to be around 2,943.26 tonnes, the official said.

According to the World Gold Council, India currently has 626 tonnes of gold reserves. The new reserves are almost five times that amount and estimated to be worth nearly Rs 12 lakh crore.