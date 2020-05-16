Uttar Pradesh Congress demands CM Adityanath's resignation over migrants death in road accident

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, May 16: Uttar Pradesh Congress on Saturday accused the BJP government of being insensitive towards the plight of migrants and demanded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation over the death of 24 migrant workers in a road accident in Auraiya.

Twenty-four migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed into a stationary truck, both carrying passengers, on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday.

State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "The chief minister should resign. This government is insensitive towards the migrant labourers. Where have all the buses gone, which the UP Government claims have been pressed into service to send the migrant labourers home? The entire country is seeing this."

"The accident is very unfortunate and saddening. I express condolence for the loss of lives, and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured persons," Lallu was quoted as saying.

According to the police, some of the workers coming from Delhi had stopped for tea when the accident took place between 3 am and 3:30 am on the Auraiya-Kanpur Dehat stretch of National Highway 19. The impact of the collision, the latest in a series of road tragedies involving migrant workers returning to their villages, was so huge that both vehicles overturned and fell into a ditch.

"Yesterday the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had said that buses have been pressed into service so that migrant workers can reach their homes. He has been saying this for some time, but then who is responsible for this accident. The chief minister is responsible for the accident," Lallu said.