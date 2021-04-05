Five states account for over 43 per cent of total vaccinations against COVID-19

Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Apr 05: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in India, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Lucknow. CM Adityanath was given the jab at the Civil Hospital. Speaking to a news agency after inoculation, the Chief Minister made an appeal to the people to take all precautions even after taking the vaccine.

"The new COVID wave is the result of our complacency in observing COVID appropriate behaviour," he said.

Coronavirus cases: Nearly 70 students at IIT Jodhpur test positive for COVID-19

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Health Ministry for making vaccine available free of cost. "I also thank scientists of the country. The vaccine is completely safe. We all should take it when our turn comes," CM Adityanath said.

On Sunday, the COVID-19 linked death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,881 with 31 more fatalities in the state while 4,164 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,30,059. Following the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a fresh set of guidelines for monitoring of infected patients and their contacts.

A total of 6,01,440 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease so far, while there are 19,738 active cases in the state.