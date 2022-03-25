Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates: PM, top industrialists to attend event

Yogi 2.0: From Ex-bureaucrats to new faces, See list of probable Ministers likely to get berth in UP cabinet

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, Yogi elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party in UP

Lucknow/New Delhi, Mar 25: After staking claim to form the government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the second consecutive term on Friday.

Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday after the BJP legislature party elected him as its leader, confirming a decision taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party's top brass. Soon after the BJP MLAs' meeting in Lucknow, Nishad Party leader Sanjay Nishad and Apna Dal (S) chief Ashish Patel presented letters of support for the BJP to Governor Patel.

Later, Adityanath reached the Raj Bhavan to stake his party's claim. The BJP won 255 seats - 273 along with the allies - in the 403-member assembly.

Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in Friday's event. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have also been invited. Roads leading to Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the venue for the event, have been decorated with lights. Brijesh Pathak, a minister in the outgoing government, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantar Dev Singh and A K Sharma, a former bureaucrat considered close to Modi, are also seen as probables for key positions, including deputy CMs if the party seeks to bring in new faces. The leaders discussed factors like maintaining caste and regional balance in the new UP cabinet. Baby Rani Maurya, a member of the influential Jatav community from the Scheduled Castes, is widely tipped for an important place in the new government. She had resigned as Uttarakhand governor to fight the assembly polls. Outgoing deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya are seen as the frontrunners for the two posts. BJP president J P Nadda and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was the party's in-charge for the state polls, too were involved in the deliberations. In Delhi on Thursday, top BJP leaders gave the final touches to the government formation exercise in Uttar Pradesh and a party source said that the state could have two deputy chief ministers this time as well. This is only the second time in over three decades that a party has won two consecutive assembly polls in the state. At the meeting of the party's newly elected MLAs, Adityanath said the prime minister's inclusive 'mantra' of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" had its impact on the UP poll results, and thanked him and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "guiding" him through the first term.