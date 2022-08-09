Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gets death threat

Lulu Mall row: CM Adityanath pulls up police, says miscreants should be dealt with strictly

Lucknow, Aug 9: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a bomb threat causing a stir as officials geared up immediately and beefed his security, said officials on Monday. The death threat was received as a message on the police control room's helpline WhatsApp on August 2.

A WhatsApp message threatening to kill Yogi was received on the state police's text helpline following which a case was registered against a man, official said.

Police said the message was sent allegedly by a person named Shahid on the WhatsApp number of Dial-112 helpline. He threatened to bomb the chief minister, the police said.

An FIR was filed Monday at the Sushant Golf City police station here by headquarters station commander Subhash Kumar.

Police said several teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Cyber cell and surveillance teams are also working on it, they said.

