Uttar Pradesh CM asks officials to remain alert; May issue guidelines for visitors from six states

Lucknow, Feb 23: In a recent development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to stay alert over the surge of coronavirus cases in other states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, compulsory testing and quarantining for travellers coming from the 'red zones' are expected to be ordered.

"Though COVID-19 cases have declined in Uttar Pradesh, the situation in all districts is being monitored, particularly those bordering other states. The state government is carrying out over 1.25 lakh sample tests daily along with contact tracing and surveillance work in all districts," Director general of health department Dr DS Negi told reporters.

As per official sources, concerned authorities have been ordered to closely monitor the situation and carry on testing, tracking as well as treatment aggressively.

In lieu of the upcoming festivals of Maha Shivratri and Holi, the officials have been reportedly asked to remain vigilant.

"People are being asked to maintain social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands regularly. There is to be no laxity in following safety protocols," the official was further quoted as saying.

Even though cases have been tremendously declining in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the coronavirus situation is reportedly being severely observed, especially in regions adjacent to other states.