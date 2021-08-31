YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath imposes ban on meat, liquor trade in Mathura

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mathura, Aug 31: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura. "The officers concerned are directed to make plans for the ban as well as for the engagement of people involved in such activities in some other trade," he said.

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath imposes ban on meat, liquor trade in Mathura

    The chief minister was speaking at the Krishnotsava 2021 program. He suggested that those engaged in the liquor and meat trade may take up selling milk to revive the glory of Mathura, which was known for producing a huge quantity of animal milk.

    Adityanath also prayed to Lord Krishna to eliminate the novel coronavirus infection.

    UP Panchayat Poll Results 2021: Setback for BJP in Ayodhya, Mathura; Massive gain for SP UP Panchayat Poll Results 2021: Setback for BJP in Ayodhya, Mathura; Massive gain for SP

    "Every effort will be made to develop Brij Bhumi and there will be no dearth of funds for this. We are looking at a blend of modern technology and the cultural and spiritual heritage for the development of the region," he said.

    The priest-turned-politician also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a new direction to the country. He said places of faith were neglected since long are being revived now. Cabinet ministers Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and Shrikant Sharma were also present on the occasion.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh yogi adityanath mathura

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 7:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X