Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun dies due to coronavirus

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, July 02: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun passed away due to coronavirus in Lucknow. Rani Varun was receving treatment for COVID19 at a hospital in Lucknow. The 62-year-old minister for Technical Education succumbed to COVID-19 at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's today's visit to Ayodhya, to review preparations for Ram Temple foundation laying ceremony, stands cancelled.

Born on May 3, 1958, Kamal Rani Varun was a member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. She was also a member of Eleventh and Twelfth Lok Sabha.

She pursued her masters in sociology at Kanpur University. She married Kishan Lal Varun on 25 May 1975. The couple has one daughter.

From 1989 to 1995, Kamal Rani Varun was a member of Mahanagar Parishad, Kanpur. She was elected to 11th Lok Sabha in 1996. From 1996 to 1997, she served as the member of the committee on Labour and Welfare and the Committee on Industry.

Kamal Rani Varun worked as the member of the Committee on the empowerment of women in 1997.

In 1998, she was re-elected to the Parliament for a second term. From 1998 to 1999, she served as the member of various committees including the Committee on Official language, Committee on labour and welfare and the Consultative Committee of Ministry of Tourism.

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the death of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun, noting that she was well respected for serving people at the grassroots.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of Smt Kamal Rani Varun, Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh Government. Well respected for serving people at the grassroots, she had also served as an MP in the Lok Sabha twice. My condolences to her family and followers," Kovind tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condoled the death of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun and urged people to take all precautions to protect themselves from the virus.

"V sad to hear this news. May her soul rest in peace. We all need to take precautions to protect ourselves. Don't take corona lightly," Kejriwal tweeted Kamal Rani is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting coronavirus.